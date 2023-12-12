StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CSTR stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. Research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

