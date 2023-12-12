StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.30. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 64,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,966 shares of company stock worth $65,245. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.