StockNews.com Downgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

