StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $932.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.57.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,981,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 246,829 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 123,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 54,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

