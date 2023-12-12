StockNews.com Lowers LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.5 %

LMAT opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

