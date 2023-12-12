StockNews.com Upgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,712,000 after acquiring an additional 358,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,104.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 56,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

