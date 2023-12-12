StockNews.com Upgrades bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.21 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.22.

bluebird bio stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $335.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after buying an additional 10,895,379 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 825.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,302,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,639 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

