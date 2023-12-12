Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STRW opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25.
About Strawberry Fields REIT
