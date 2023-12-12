SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $9.00. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 28,981 shares traded.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.