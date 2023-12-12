Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.24.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$41.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.289548 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

