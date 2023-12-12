S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Stock Down 9.1 %

SANW opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

