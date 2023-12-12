SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (SWKHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5371 per share on Sunday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKHL opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

