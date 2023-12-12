Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $15.17 Million Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Sylebra Capital Ltd reduced its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,713 shares during the period. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. makes up approximately 0.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 4.47% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $15,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYTE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. 1,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.60 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

