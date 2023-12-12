Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $2.79 Million Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Sylebra Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,209 shares during the period. TaskUs accounts for approximately 0.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,182,000. Think Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 34.7% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 537,621 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after buying an additional 378,983 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TASK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on TaskUs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

TaskUs Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,031. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

