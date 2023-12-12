Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $51.01 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 2.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $51,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $83.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

