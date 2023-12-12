Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.76.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

NYSE SYF opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $37.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

