Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) is Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 723,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.4% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.04% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

