Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Up 3.2%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 143,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 529,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Takung Art Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

