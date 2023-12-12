Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $333.54. The stock had a trading volume of 738,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.79. The stock has a market cap of $331.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.