Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $504,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after buying an additional 8,171,700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,448,296,000 after buying an additional 4,174,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,528,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,882,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

