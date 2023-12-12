Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.64. 162,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.19. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

