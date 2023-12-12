Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Invests $336,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 31.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.61. 207,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.84.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.