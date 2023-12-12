Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Ventas comprises approximately 1.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $13,138,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ventas by 17.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ventas by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 259,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4,696.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.