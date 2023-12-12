Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. IAC accounts for about 1.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of IAC by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 58.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. 138,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,109. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

