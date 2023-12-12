Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 249 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.82. 1,726,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $158.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

