Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 532 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $80.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

