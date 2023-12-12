Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 655 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,760,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,935,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949,464. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

