Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.54).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.18) to GBX 96 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

TW opened at GBX 137.70 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 859.38, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

