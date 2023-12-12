Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.54).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.18) to GBX 96 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
