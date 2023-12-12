TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Down 0.9%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,730 ($34.27) and last traded at GBX 2,755 ($34.58). 40,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 58,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,780 ($34.90).

TBC Bank Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 495.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,759.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,670.92.

Insider Activity at TBC Bank Group

In related news, insider Thymios Kiriakopoulos bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,729 ($34.26) per share, for a total transaction of £81,870 ($102,774.29). 23.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

