TD Cowen Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $641.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $612.00 to $641.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.35% from the company’s previous close.

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.95.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX opened at $453.50 on Tuesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in argenx by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in argenx by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in argenx by 45.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at $249,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

