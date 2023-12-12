TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,470 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 0.5% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.32% of TE Connectivity worth $139,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL opened at $135.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average is $130.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $111.94 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

