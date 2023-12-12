Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is Port Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises approximately 5.4% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Port Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Teledyne Technologies worth $88,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

TDY stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.43. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,981 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,992. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

