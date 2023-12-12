Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.09. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 383,421 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Telefónica Trading Down 7.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 26.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

