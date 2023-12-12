Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT stock opened at GBX 147.96 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 22.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.99. Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.40 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.08).
About Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT
