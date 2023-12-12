Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT stock opened at GBX 147.96 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 22.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.99. Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.40 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.08).

About Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM)

