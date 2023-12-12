Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 3.3%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 3,286,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,017,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

