Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456,573 shares during the period. Teradata comprises 1.6% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.45% of Teradata worth $79,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,626,000. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in Teradata by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,983 shares of company stock valued at $979,234. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

