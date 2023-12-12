Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

