Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 739.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after buying an additional 896,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after buying an additional 850,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after buying an additional 607,887 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

