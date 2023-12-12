Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Teradyne worth $51,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 77.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

