Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,254 shares during the quarter. Terns Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 347.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,862 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,560 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,645,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,984,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $398.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -1.01.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

