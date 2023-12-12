Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 85.4% in November

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the November 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCDY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.21) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 304 ($3.82) to GBX 306 ($3.84) in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesco in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 240 ($3.01) in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 94,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,018. Tesco has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

