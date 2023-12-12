The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Aaron’s has increased its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Aaron’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AAN opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.79 million, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aaron's news, VP Douglass L. Noe bought 10,000 shares of Aaron's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at $180,614. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of Aaron's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 423,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $621,625. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $106,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

