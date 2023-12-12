The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the November 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Berkeley Group stock remained flat at $51.68 during trading on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.