The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the November 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock remained flat at $51.68 during trading on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

