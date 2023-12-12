The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Character Group Stock Performance

CCT stock remained flat at GBX 285 ($3.58) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 82,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 263.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 277.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 0.82. The Character Group has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 450 ($5.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Character Group news, insider Jonathan James Diver sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.39), for a total value of £135,000 ($169,470.25). In other news, insider Jonathan James Diver sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.39), for a total value of £135,000 ($169,470.25). Also, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.39), for a total value of £187,920 ($235,902.59). 51.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

