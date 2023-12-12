The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 24.750- EPS.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $301.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.