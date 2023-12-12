The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 0.0% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $301.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.52. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.69.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

