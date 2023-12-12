The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 28.000- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 28.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 24.750- EPS.

CI traded up $43.16 on Monday, reaching $301.96. 9,028,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,993. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $784,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

