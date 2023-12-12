The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 22nd

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $5.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 885,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 60,015 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,151,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

