The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GGT opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,214,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $86,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth $116,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

