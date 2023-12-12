The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.45% of Gorman-Rupp worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:GRC opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

